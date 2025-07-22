Reolink updates
I have a CX410 camera with POE/ethernet connection. I was testing it for two months before deployment. Everything was fine until this week-end. Then connection was lost (after power outage due to storm?). Then I can't connect (from local network) either with Android application or with web browser at the usual IP address. I tried a factory reset (unplug power and plug again while maintaining reset button for 10 s). Not better. QR code is well read by the application but it can't find that camera. How to connect back the camera?
When checking router's logs, I see each 5 s:
Jul 23 18:40:14 serveur dhcpd: DHCPDISCOVER from 00:00:00:46:a6:50 via enp3s0
Jul 23 18:40:14 serveur dhcpd: DHCPOFFER on 192.168.0.108 to 00:00:00:46:a6:50 via enp3s0
Indeed, before, it was:
Jul 21 01:07:35 serveur dhcpd: DHCPDISCOVER from ec:71:db:f7:fc:4e (CX410) via enp3s0
Jul 21 01:07:35 serveur dhcpd: DHCPOFFER on 192.168.0.88 to ec:71:db:f7:fc:4e (CX410) via enp3s0
Jul 21 01:07:35 serveur dhcpd: DHCPREQUEST for 192.168.0.88 (192.168.0.2) from ec:71:db:f7:fc:4e (CX410) via enp3s0
Jul 21 01:07:35 serveur dhcpd: DHCPACK on 192.168.0.88 to ec:71:db:f7:fc:4e (CX410) via enp3s0
@eric_s this is not coming from the CX. I don't think Reolink use Mellanox Technologies. Do you have other devices on the LAN? Any storage?Have you changed the poe port on poe switch? It seems camera is not being powered.
