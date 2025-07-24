Reolink updates
I recently bought the Reolink E1 Zoom and I’m using it to record myself sleeping, for later video analysis using machine learning. My ideal setup is to transfer raw video clips directly to a remote server via FTP or FTPS.The FTP upload feature works well in normal conditions — it connects and uploads clips as expected. However, I’ve run into a major issue: if there's a temporary internet or network interruption, the camera does not retry the upload. Once the connection is back, the camera simply starts uploading the next clip — skipping the ones created during the outage.I confirmed this by comparing the timestamp watermarks on the clips before and after the downtime — there's a clear gap, and the missing files are never uploaded. This can cause significant data loss in my use case.Even more surprisingly:FTP uploads occur even if “Record” is disabled in the app.The missing footage is not saved on the SD card either (assuming FTP is enabled but "Record" is off).This makes me wonder: Is the FTP feature implemented in a way that bypasses the SD card entirely — i.e., streaming the footage directly to FTP without storing it locally first?If that’s the case, then any kind of network issue would mean permanent loss of footage, which seems risky even for surveillance use.Has anyone experienced this or found a workaround (e.g., queuing, syncing later, or enabling dual saving)? Would love to hear thoughts from the community or from Reolink staff.Jakub
@user_976723951882492_976723951882492 FTP and recording on to the local SD are two independent functions. This can be shown by having recoding off and FTP enabled. Therefore, if there is an issue on the remote ftp server or the transport the file will not be successfully transmitted and will be lost. I suggest you to have the FTP server on the same network as the camera. You may use Cerberus or FileZilla ftp server and do some scripts on the server hosting the ftp to delete or move files accordingly.Other options are to use 3rd party software NVRs like Frigate or Reolink NVR/HHP.
