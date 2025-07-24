Reolink updates
I have an 8k PoE camera setup and would like the PC App to have a default setting for the view that applies to all cameras on the LAN.I want the cameras view to default to CLEAR. Of course if I change my mind a system setting would let me change the default view.I think the user should decide especially when many of us have a NBN fibre optic broadband connection so speed and bandwidth is not a concern. Many also have unlimited data plans.Please vote up if you want this feature.
@taner_950095324168355 If the PC running the client is on the same subnet as the camera then it shall maintain the previous setting if it is re-run. If PC and cameras are on different networks then it will always default to FLUENT. This is because it is utilising bandwidth on 3rd party platform for which Reolink pays.
