I have purchase a new CX820. I am getting very frequent disconnections has installation on 25/07/2025. The device appear to lose connection and may have restarted after few minutes as it would be lost to network ping.My own network has not changed settings and the other connected reolink cameras have been stable so far. The camera that was previously connected to this switch port has not had any issues. The network cable used is the one supplied. I have reset the camera more than once.Has there any reported issue with CX820 losing connection?
@miffy_690275156107475 If it is easy to take the camera down then I suggest you to test it inside using a short ethernet cable into your POE switch. Use different cable and different port. Whilst the camera could be faulty in the vast majority of the cases like this the culprit is a bad ethernet connection.
