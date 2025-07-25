Reolink updates
We have a number of different phones connected to our Reolink system. (Apple and Android alike). We all have different desires for push notification settings. However when we try to change the push notification settings on one, even logged-in on different accounts, it syncs it between all phones. I would expect each user to select which cameras they would like to be notified about. Can we have separate push notification settings per device? This wasn't the behavior I expected.
@jhwblender_642658954461382 Individual notification settings like on/off can be managed per device, but other settings (schedule, detection type) are per camera.You may wish to read my explanation at https://community.reolink.com/topic/15575/how-do-push-notifications-work?post_id=36805&_=1753455376591
