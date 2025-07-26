Reolink updates
I recently acquired the latest E1 Zoom 4K 8MP model.Besides the Reolink client & app I also use another monitor application based on RTSP/ONVIF using a non-admin user account.To my surprise I was not able to add another user account while using the client & app, as this works perfectly on my older E1 zoom and E1 pro models.Using the web interface of the camera 'user management' is listed under system and I was able to add an additional user account to use for my monitoring app.After adding a user account and going back to the client & app 'user management' is now visible under system, displaying the message "The current feature is disabled. To add users, please go to System->Share devices.As far as I understand this functionality it is not a viable option for me as the share devices functionality requires the Reolink client and/or app, and I cannot use the generated QR code in my non-Reolink monitoring app.Am I missing something or will this functionality added in new versions of the Reolink client & app?
