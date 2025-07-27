Reolink updates
I have 15 cameras configured in my Reolink Windows desktop client. When I launch the client, having previously set all the cameras to HIGH resolution, some (but not all) of the cameras have reverted to LOW resolution. To be clear:
Is there a way to configure the client so it always uses high resolution mode for all cameras?
Viewing the cams one by one, it will stay on high. But if you view them all at one, they all will revert to low. I wish they would let you view all on high, since I have a smoking GPU on my PC.
