I purchased a Riolink Camera and solar panel on 15th June. At first it worked well and charged fine. However since the 21st July the charge has reduced dramatically on a daily basis and there has been no change in activities/weather etc. 2 days ago I turned off all monitoring etc but it discharged dramatically over night to 33% with a result that I am reluctant to use it, it's lost a further 2% in a couple of hours. I make sure I am not connected after I have checked in via my mobile. I use the Lebara network and they are not showing any issues. Is anyone else having these problems and may I have some advice please as it's not convenient to take it down and charge on a regular basis which is why I purchased the solar panel to charge. The BOT was unhelpful just taking me round in circles !
@user_961206383788200_961206383788200 I have one working like clock work. But when I 1st got it, I charged it in home until 100% and then installed it outside. I had to fidget with the solar panel location and direction a little bit to get it right. Took me a couple of days to find the right spot and angle. I had issues with it charging below 30 degrees F but that is normal for the battery type. But 07/26/25 morning its charging at 80 degree F with 80% humidity. Do you have the solar panel plugged up tight? You have to use some force to plug it in.
