UPDATED - just learned on Reddit that the problem is with the latest windows client software - I regressed to the prior version and audio is playing back fine.I have an RLN16-410 with 8 POE cameras attached (5x CX820, 2x Duo 3V, 1x Duo Floodlight) each with SD cards.The NVR and all cameras have the latest firmware.Live View audio works fine as does local record. Video record to the NVR plays back fine. The problem I have is that there is no audio on playback from the NVR.I have confirmed that on the NVR console that audio recording is set to ON and that the speaker is set to ON. Confirmed that audio recording is ON via the Windows client as well.I have even done a factory reset of the NVR.Still no audio on playback via the client.Any ideas or suggestions?TIA!
@user_972866311930034_972866311930034 We stated here under topic 'v8.19.5 client' that this client has a number of bugs one of which is audio during playback. They have released v8.19.6 and the audio at playback is back again.
