I'm out of town and just noticed the image of my Argus 4 Pro is flipped upside down. The app does not have the option to flip the image. How can I fix this? I tried rebooting the camera through the app, but didn't change.
@user_975726620733642_975726620733642 It seems that the Argus 4 Pro is connected to the Home Hub. When a camera is connected to the HH, the flip vertical and flip horizontal are no longer available.I suggest you to take note of the UID of the Argus 4 Pro and recall the credentials used to log on the camera when it was in standalone. Then delete it from the HH and fix the image orientation. Then add the camera again to the HH using its UID.
@joseph_1979 Thanks for the reply and suggestion. I tried it and even standalone, there was not an option to flip the image. I then asked a neighbor to look at the camera, and it somehow loosened and turned upside down to the near exact view as when it was right side up. So I feel silly for posting the question.
