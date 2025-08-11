Reolink Updates
I setup a wifi doorbell a few weeks ago along with a Reolink hub. I had the doorbell record only events to its SD card and the hub recorded continuously to the SD card in it. This worked fine. I have recently swapped the hub for a hub pro. Since then, with the same settings, the hub records continuously to its hard drive but the doorbell also records continuously to its SD card. This is the process I use. I use the doorbell as a standalone device. Turn event recording on and disable continuous recordings. Then I link the doorbell to the hub pro and turn on continuous recording. This should only enable it for the hub pro. I am now getting 5 minute segment continuous recordings on the SD card in the camera and 60 minute segment continuous recordings on the hard drive in the hub. If I turn off continuous recording then it only records events. How can I get this to work with events to the doorbell SD and continuous to the hub hard disk like it used to be before I changed to a hub pro? I don’t want my SD card in my doorbell getting full all the time.
@mandy_977783715094766 Delete camera from Home Hub Pro. Go to recording of the camera and disable continuous recording. Enable motion recording using person, vehicle and pets and untag any motion. You need to save the settings. Log off/on camera, enter the recording menu and check that the settings are as you have left them. Then connect it to the HHP.
