I contacted customer support, and they said that the E1 Pro cannot be powered by a USB charger, but no explanation why. The supplied power unit is 5V, 1A, which is the same as USB, so don't understand the problem. (obvious need to use an adapter to plug into the camera, but these are readily available. Could anyone provide information, ie they are doing this already.
@user_796300649705702_796300649705702 You can Buy this cable from Amazon.Add https: // amazon . com to the below as the site doesn't allow me to insert links./dp/B01MUG7L1V?&linkCode=sl1&tag=appexperts01-20&linkId=05444d84a9e883e5aaac43ecfd88e7b2&language=en_US&ref_=as_li_ss_tlor if you have a POE switch, you can use this splitter/dp/B01DOSOCEE?ref=cm_sw_r_apan_dp_0V6YYC5Q9V1QX6S5YHDG&ref_=cm_sw_r_apan_dp_0V6YYC5Q9V1QX6S5YHDG&social_share=cm_sw_r_apan_dp_0V6YYC5Q9V1QX6S5YHDG&starsLeft=1&skipTwisterOG=1
