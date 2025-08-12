Reolink Updates
My NVR-16 died overnight after several Brownouts.It is one of the first NVR-16 , so about 10 years old. My question: is there a Fuse inside/outside the NVR soi can bring probably back to life ??
@mike-malapascua_404434358124791 I have no knowledge on this NVR. However, I suggest you to post this at Reolink community at Reddit where you will surely find someone using this model.Remove spaces as the site doesn't allow me to add links.https : // www . reddit . com / r / reolinkcam /
