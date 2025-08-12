Reolink Updates
I have a fairly new Laptop with 32gb ram. I cannot leave the Reolink app open or my laptop will overheat. I'm a software engineer and no other apps make my laptop hot except the Reolink app. Do others have this issue?
@scott-d_413756800020640 Personally I use their Windows client for configuration and a quick look. This client is not meant to be used as an NVR to record from their cameras.
