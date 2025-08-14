Reolink Updates
Zone Loitering Alert: Spot suspicious individuals lingering near entrances — helping prevent potential break-ins or surveillance.Heat Map: See movement patterns at a glance with color-coded activity zones. Use these insights to refine layouts, improve space efficiency, and evaluate display performance.Line Crossing Alert: Protect gardens, yards, and windows by detecting when someone crosses your set boundaryZone Intrusion Alert: Keep garages, backyards, balconies, and other important zones secure from unauthorized access.
@reolink-alyson Any plans to have these implemented on older models such as the RLC-811, TrackMix, etc. And when the Home Hub Pro shall be upgraded to have these smart detections available? Any info on how the heat map works? Perhaps some videos we can watch.
