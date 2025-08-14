Reolink Updates
At 7:10am this morning the new Elite Flood light camera suddenly moved after being installed 10+ days. On inspection I found the large plastic securing nut had split. While I did the nut using the special spanner provided I would not say I did it excessively. Any idea of the thread size or a 3D print to create my own.Reolink are asking I send the entire camera back so they can send a new unit, which is a right pain as it is all mounted high up.
