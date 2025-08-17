Reolink Updates
I've had the Lumas Pro setup outside approximately 8 days. Connected to 5ghz. It's been a solid connection until today.I'm too old to run Ethernet cables.Oddity is that the Reolink app won't connect sometimes and just today, yet I can get a live feed in Home Assistant Reolink integration. And seemingly detections when I walk out there.I just went out and power cycled it much like my Wyze cams that have smart plugs that cycle power daily. Maybe it needs that occasionally.I like the Lumas Pro that it's Home Assistant compatible.Don't likes are, no way to turn off motion and just use smart ai. I have motion set at minimum. And its detecting person, animal & motion for a person, flashes of light fires off a motion detection etc.Seems the AI detections need some work. It should be at least better than or equal to to a lesser value camera, ie; a Wyze V4 ai detections at $25 to $35 bucks.I'll be keeping the Lumas Pro regardless, to see what new firmware might bring.
@user_806897151701196_806897151701196 Try to disable 'any motion' or 'others' in recording and push notifications. I only use person, vehicle and pet detection. To reduce false alerts I use the alarm delay and object size.
