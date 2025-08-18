Reolink Updates
I have two Altas PT Ultra cameras on my house & was using the Reolink app on my PC, which worked fine up until this latest app upgrade. My PC started to randomly freeze/crash, and over the past couple of weeks this situation became so frequent that I was unable to use my PC for anything. My son ran several diagnostics on my hardware, and updated the entire computer. He reformatted Windows. He replaced my power supply. Nothing worked in resolving this issue. He finally uninstalled the Reolink app and my PC has not crashed or frozen in the last 24 hours. This is pretty inconvenient for me not to have access to my video history on my PC as I frequently need to send videos to our local authorities. Can anyone help me in getting this issue resolved? The cameras give great clarity, but it's not helpful only having a functioning app on my phone only. Thank you!
@user_904415011418321_904415011418321 What is the model of your PC and what Windows are you running? Apart from the SD, do you use the Reolink client to record too? Normally we use this client to configure and a quick check. We normally record on an NVR/HHP or 3rd party NVR.
@joseph_1979I'm running Windows 11 with AMD RYZEN 9 5950X with a RTX3060, 64 g RAM
