No Notification sound on my android phone. I have the app on 2 phones. One has worked fine a Samsung. Mine a TCL 50xe NXTPAPER5G. This phone was working fine. until today. I added a new camera and set up push notifications for it on both phones the same way. The TCL50xe phone notifications work with all but the sound. The Samsung phone was set up the same way and it has the sound along with the notification. I have checked everything I can think of to get the sound to work but it will not on all 4 cameras. Again all 4 cams work fine on the Samsung as did mine until today.Anybody have any suggestions?Thanks Don
@donlew1953_213114946592959 If you clear the notifications, do you have the same issue of no sound? On Android smartphones, the application seems to accept no more than 24 unacknowledged push message notification. I assume that on your smartphone under application menu....reolink.....you have sound allowed and under notification you allow Reolink to receive notification.
