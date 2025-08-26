Reolink Updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2025!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
️4K Ultra HD Resolution️Color & Infrared Night Vision️Wide 125° Diagonal View️Smart Event Detection️Perimeter Protection️IP67 WeatherproofView more information
@reolink-alyson In all releases we see that the vertical FOV is mostly less than 58 degrees. We have been requesting at least 70 degrees VFOV. Similar to what we were accustomed in the past.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!