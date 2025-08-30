Reolink Updates
Reolink Q&A
I used to download recorded videos stored in cloud in MP4 format from the Windows browser, with filenames that included the date and time. Now, I can only download video files as ZIP archives, and the filenames are just numbers. How can i correct this ? Thanks.
@pori-oikodomi_674404304457770 I never used their cloud service. So I suggest you to email support on support @ reolink . com
