When there is an event, a JPG image (3840 x 2160 pixels) is sent by email and it's very good. Unfortunately, the compression rate is too high: 50%. So when you zoom in on the photo, you can't recognize the faces, while the police need it to arrest intruders! Can you put a parameter so that we can choose the compression rate, even if the image has a larger weight. It must be on the image sent by email and on the images sent by ftp. What's the point of having an 8Mp camera, if the compression rate destroys the image quality?
@user_987361122091173_987361122091173 Agree entirely. What is the point of (my camera) being 12MB (4,512 x 2,512) if the size of one frame is 1,061,337 bytes when it should be 11,334,144 bytes.
A full resolution 8MB (or 12MB) image might be "too large" for many email systems to process. FTP download would not have this restriction.
