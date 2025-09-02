Reolink Updates
I own an E1 Outdoor POE camera connected to an NVS8 NVR. I was tweaking some options around Encoding Codec, and after switching to H264 on the Main stream now for some reason I can no longer change encoding codec. Basically when I switch to that camera on the NVRs Device - Stream menu the encoding codec no longer shows up and the dropdown menu is no longer available when I go to change stream settings for this camera. All my other cameras on the NVR still show the encoding codec dropdown.Please help!
@user_988230359494835_988230359494835 Try to delete it and add it again.
