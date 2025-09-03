Reolink Updates
I'm going to replace the 2TB drive included with the Home Hub Pro with a Seagate Skyhawk AI 16TB drive. What's the best practice on how to replace without destroying the data on the existing drive? Don't want to just shut it off and replace it I'm sure there is something I should do first?
@ron_974431951515797 Follow this link https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/38035645150489-How-to-Install-a-Hard-Drive-in-Reolink-Home-Hub-Pro/I never checked the directories structure or tried to copy files which are encrypted (if enabled). You may try it.
I ended up 'ejecting' the old HD and swapping in the new one. The Seagate drive makes much more noise... very annoying. Didn't think it would be a problem but you can hear the constant head movement of the drives. I didn't hear that with the included Toshiba but its likely using fewer heads and probably slower drive as well.
