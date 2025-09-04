Reolink Updates
I have 12 cameras I monitor with the Windows v8.19.6 client for Windows that randomly freezes. As an example, I will notice in the morning that one or more cameras are showing it is still dark. If I close the app and reopen it, everything is fine. I have now experienced this on two different computers, both running the latest Windows 11 version. The cameras will have the time in question activity present in their local storage, so the cameras are working.
@automator59_639186886537247 The Windows client is not meant to act as 24x7 recording/monitoring solution. This is the purpose of the NVR.
@joseph_1979 Not to be argumentative but, my NVR is my desktop and when I receive an alert via the Reolink Android app (mirrored on my desktop), I check the Windows client for the activity. The previous version of this client never froze but v8.19.6 randomly freezes on my Windows 10 system that never sleeps or hibernates. Does your statement about it not being a 24/7 recording/monitoring solution also apply to the Android app because it doesn't freeze or crash, and if it did, I would suspect that your appdevs would hopefully work on a solution.With that said. I am currently in contact with Reolink support to attempt to track down the reasons for the Windows client freezing issue and I'm hopeful a fix will be forthcoming. Unfortunately, the Windows client doesn't have a program activity log which I suggested should be included in future versions.
