Reolink Updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2025!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have 4 Trackmix cameras and am using the desktop client on my iMACWhen I start up the Reolink Client it automatically displays Live View mode and displays my previously selected 4 cameras (wide- angle)However, when I switch to Playback mode I just get a blank 4 cell grid and I have to drag in the four cameras I want to playback each timeIs there an option I can select such that PlayBack remembers my previous camera selection like Live View does, please?Many thanksMike W
@mike-w_964663981568201 Which client version are you using? There was a new Mac client recently released V8.19.7 if you havent yet updated.
@big_ted Hi, thanks for your replyI can confirm I am using the latest version of Reolink Client on my iMAC...This is what I get when I switch from Live to Playback...It seems the first quadrant is, by default, the first camera view in my channel list and then I have to drag in three more views manuallyI want Playback to remember the previous selection and start with all four channels How can I do this, please?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!