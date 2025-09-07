Reolink Updates
Hihttps://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900000628746-Do-Reolink-Cameras-Support-Apple-Homekit/Is there an ETA for HomeKit support? Is this feature in development?Thank you for update
@celina_867750978158811 In the absence of a native support, a number of customers got Reolink working with Apple Homekit through scrypted. This site doesn't allow me to add links other than those with reolink.com. But you can search the Internet with 'using Reolink with homekit'.
