Reolink Updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2025!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
re: RLK12-800WB4can this also be used as POE camera without the 12v power supply? I bought the correct switch box, but, the camera will not work unless plugged into the 12v supply.
RLK12-800WB4 This is not POE. However, you can connect it to your LAN via its ethernet port and provide the 12V using its power adapter.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!