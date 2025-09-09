Reolink Updates
I have purchased 3 refurbished rlc-510a. I can find no way to add them to the NVR. When I add them the NVR detects them but shows as connection failed. When I click modify it asks for a username password. Password should be blank, right? I thought maybe it's asking for a new password, but anything I give it fails. I've reset the cameras over and over with no luck. I've put the cams on the Lan and can add them via the app, but I want to connect them to the NVR. I've tried setting a password via the Lan, which works, but then connecting them to the NVR and entering the same password doesn't work. I've tried resetting the cams via the app and then connecting to the NVR with no luck. Basically nothing works.
@reolink_333507142684871I found the root cause of the problem, firmware on the NVR needed updating. This is something I checked several times however both the android app and the windows app tell you the device is up to date, plus auto update is enabled. I checked the camera firmware version letter for letter but I didn't do the same with the NVR. I think this is pretty poor on Reolinks part. Wasted many hours of my time and their support staffs time. That could be resolved with a simple change to their software.
@reolink_333507142684871 update on the unit rarely works. One has to check them manually via their download center. We have been asking to have the user notified when a new fw is avaliable. This should have been there from day 1.
