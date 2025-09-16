Reolink Updates
Right now, the scheduled alarm settings only adjust on the hour. We need at least 1/2 hour adjustments. This should be an easy modification to the software or just let us type it in. I would like the push notifications to start at 7:30PM not 7PM or 8PM.Is this possible?
