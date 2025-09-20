Reolink Updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2025!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have a Reolink Go PT Ultra that is set to take a time lapse photo every 5 minutes.I currently use the Windows app to download the photos, but it is a slow, manual process.(Go into time lapse, select the time lapse, select the day, wait for all the thumbnail pics to download, click each individual thumbnail pic to select it, then download them)It would be really useful if there was a way to automate this downloading process.Is there an API or command line tool that allows connecting to a 4G Reolink camera and downloading pictures and/or videos?Maybe an in-house debug tool?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!