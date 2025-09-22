Reolink Updates
I used two Argus PT Ultra in combination with a Home Hub for months. Now I bought a new Home Hub for another location and tried to connect the two cameras. Nothing worked, neither connecting nor resetting the devices. I inserted a paperclip and pressed gently, but I heard no short beep or the voice prompt: “Please release the reset button. Pls. help?
@wolfgang_957647024242913 If your cameras are connected to your WIFI network, you could delete them and add them to the new Home Hub (HH) through their UID (from info menu).So connect them to your reolink client running on your smartphone and then move them to the HH. Note that before connecting the cams to the HH, you need to configure the cam to record events onto the SD inserted in the camera. If you fail to do this then it will not record on the internal SD.
