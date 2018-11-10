Reolink updates
Is it possible for Reolink to add S3 object storage for uploading pictures and videos from Reolink cameras?Currently FTP is not encrypted, and other camera manufacturers are currently implementing S3 object storage as an option.Thank you.
Hi, we have the cloud for Reolink Battery-powered cameras now, it is similar to the S3 object storage. You may refer to https://cloud.reolink.com/. Have a nice day!
Yes. It’s easier than you would expect.
