Please add AI list of objects to cancel tracking. Anything not in that list would not be tracked. I use Blue Iris Code Project AI and have a list of motion alerts of objects to be notified. If the object is not listed, the motion is cancelled and it works great. But, the Trackmix will detect and track all kinds of animals. I don't get an alert, but the camera still tracks the animals.Please add a list of objects for the camera's AI to cancel if not listed.Thank you.
@user_828616743243981_828616743243981 I would also send this request to support(@) reolink.com as Reolink dont actively monitor this forum.More requests from more people, higher likelyhood of it being implemented.
@user_828616743243981_828616743243981 Since you use Code Project AI... you would know these models take a lot of memory, cpu, and space. The cam probably doesn't have enough mem,cpu,space to run the higher model with a larger list of animals. Saying that it wouldnt have the option to eliminate certain animals from that list. It probably has enough to run the super basic model list, which its all animals like objects. Code Project AI uses GPU (nvidia Cuda or intel VAAPI) horsepower to run these higher level models. That's why you don't see the higher models on the camera's SoC. I just don't see this happening on the camera.
