Would love an update to the app so that I can turn on the IR lights on the Elite Floodlight Wifi from dusk to dawn regardless of the Color/B&W setting for the camera or if the floodlights are off or on. This will allow it to be an IR illuminator for the E1 Zoom camera I have indoors but facing outside. I'm not able to use the IR lights on the E1 as they just reflect off the window the E1 faces out of. In the past I've used a separate IR light for this but being able to use the Elite Floodlight Wifi's IR lights would eliminate the need for that entirely.
@zoom996_284685177532577 Look into intergrating them with Home Assistant Server.
yes. you r right,i hope sohttps://sora2ai.online/
