I have had issues with my two the Argus 4 Pro and have found out that push notice rarely works and also the animal/person detection really su**s-Since most of the detection take place at night or in dark the camera needs the floodlight for this and the light spread is poor and also quailty suffers...Some of the animals are detected (10% of the times) and push notice for this usually dont work at all. I have done all the checks recommended for the camera and adjusted almost every setting without any success. (Stable Internet YES!)Very disappointed with the funtionality and video quality during the dark hours, Will there be any improvment in the detection for this camera and especially the push function?
Yeah, so it runs on a PIR sensor. I only get about, MAX 30 ft of detection from the sensor. You may need to turn the PIR sensor up and turn the Animal Sensitivity up. So with the ColorX models, you need some light present for it to work really well. I like the POE Color models, they can take in more light in their sensor. You could also turn on Motion Mark and see where the motion limits hit or miss. Thats what I do to guess-timate the range.
