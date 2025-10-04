Reolink Updates
Hi, I have a track mix Poe camera connected to an 8 channel NVR. Everything works fine except for the pan function. I have tried all 3 settings but the camera will not move. Any help? Thanks
@user_951542971412610_951542971412610 By chance do you have the firmware update on both the NVR and track mix? Which model is the 8 channel NVR?
