I need to paint a camera (TrackMix) black to make it less conspicuous - what type of paint should I use?Also, I assume cleaning it with a solvent such as IPA before painting it would be a good thing? Finally, would a primer be necessary or can I spray the paint straight onto the body after masking the lens etc?
@nick_26792935116 Normal spray you find at the DIY store.Have a look at https://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/comments/1bjvjju/i_painted_my_camera/
