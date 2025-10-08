Reolink Updates
If you receive this error "A JavaScript error occurred in the main process" when attempting to open the Reolink desktop software, please go to and download the latest Visual C++: https://learn . microsoft . com/en-us/cpp/windows/latest-supported-vc-redist?view=msvc-170 This is because Smart App Control in the Windows Security App is set to ON (which is Recommended to stay on).
@p-resses_920264448946420 Yes this is required. Thanks to share it again.
This JavaScript error started appearing in the latest versions of Reolink Client Software (after v8.18.12) it stopped working on operating systems prior to Windows 10 (8, Vista, 7, etc.), even after installing all versions of the VC Redistributable.Furthermore, Reolink Client Software never worked on any 32-bit operating system, only running on 64-bit.These issues have already been reported and are awaiting a fix from Reolink.
@trctr Vista, Win 7 and 8 are history now. And most PC are on 64bit CPUs. We are in 2025.
