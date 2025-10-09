Reolink Updates
hi, I had to reset my track mix camera to enable the pan/tilt. That works now but I cannot get the zoom function on the camera. Any ideas?regards
@user_951542971412610_951542971412610 With your smartphone, can you go in front of the camera and see if it zooms on you?
