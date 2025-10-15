Reolink Updates
Hello,I have an E1 Zoom camera (latest firmware v3.0.0.2356_23062008) connected to Home Hub (latest firmware v3.3.0.387_25041772) via WiFi. I want to record videos continuously: I go to Surveillance > Record page, enable Record and click Schedule -> there is only the ‘Alarm’ tab, no 'Timer' tab. How can I get videos to be recorded continuously to the hub's SD card (120 GB)? Thanks in advance.
@ivankan The procedure you outlined is correct. Timer is not available for battery cameras but E1 Zoom is mains powered. As a test, can you delete it from the Home Hub and see if the timer appears for continuous recording on the camera internal SD?
