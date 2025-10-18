Reolink Updates
Hi,I have 4 rlc-511 cameras where the DC-DC step down circuit has gone short circuit and now supplies 12V to other internal components. The main pcbs have failed and need replacing. How can I purchase replacement PCBs?I thought that under the new right to repair legislation in the EU, manufactures have to provide the ability for consumers to repair electronic devices. Does this not apply to reolink?RegardsSteve
@blaentwrchfarming_189937531191542 It is rather difficult to get any PCB replacement. You might try to post in Reolink reddit and facebook communities and see if there is anyone who has scrapped these models and willing to provide.
