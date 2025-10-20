Reolink Updates
I brought the set with the hub a month ago. One of the camera disconnected yesterday, tried to reconnect by turn off the home hub, turn off the camera, no luck, then tried to delete the camera in the app and re-add, but it needs to do factory reset on camera. Tired follow the instructions, turn on the camera by holding for 2 sec and then press the power button 3 times in a row. It doesn't work. Only got the red led light flashing next to the lens. No sound or and movement.Online chat with support, they asked me to video how I do it, first he said I pressed to slow, then I do it again faster, still no luck.Anyone experienced this before?Thanks
