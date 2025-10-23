Reolink Updates
To minimize false alarms, it would be a great help to react to the movement speed of a detected object. Since, for example, insects flying past the camera move very quickly in contrast to people or vehicles, this could prevent an alarm from being triggered. Hope you can implement this in one of the next updates of the Reolink Client Software and App. Thank You. Rainer Baumann
@rainer-baumann_262120205979815 I suggest you to forward your suggestion to support on support @ reolink . com
@rainer-baumann_262120205979815 Try the alarm delay option... this will solve your issue.
