Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello, I have just installed my first Reolink camera (RLC-520A) and compared to the old unbranded one I can barely see anything during the day. The image is extremely overexposed even when there is no direct sunlight while a really cloudy dark day.I have tried this troubleshooting: https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900002175303-Overexposed-Image with no luck, the setting just makes the image darker or lighter with the same result of not seeing anything.I have not changed any image settings, I just connected the camera to ethernet, and the camera connected to my Reolink APP and Client. I have also tried to make every setting default, but still with the same results. I cant imagine a sunny day, the image is going to be white screen. I have Reolink APP, Reolink Client, BlueIris, AgentDVR, and iSpy, none of them is able to auto-calibrate this image. Can anyone help me? Is the camera sensor damaged or what should I try next?Venku1-ch1-18.-3.-2021-10-04-13.jpg
There is a photo with a less cloudy sky. Venku1-ch1-18.-3.-2021-10-55-08.jpg
Please upgrade the latest firmware for the camera to see if it can be fixed:https://reolink.com/download-center/.If still no luck, please submit this problem to https://reolink.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/requests/new for further help.
I had the exact same issue with an RLC-810A and RLC-1220A. I resolved this issue with the RLC-810A a few days ago. I tried various adjustments to Exposure, Backlight and 3D DNR. Nothing worked. About to give up, I decided to try less likely settings. I changed “Anti-flicker” from Auto to 50HZ. Bingo! Exposure problem fixed. Why? I don’t know. I set it to 60HZ, still looked good. I set it back to Auto, still looked good. To confirm this “fix”, I went to my RLC-1220A which had the same over-exposure issue. I confirmed the picture was still over-exposed and then changed “Anti-flicker” from Auto to 50HZ. The issue fixed again. See before/after photos below for both cameras. There must be a bug in the software / firmware. See before and after photos attached.EB5E87AE-5E0E-496D-AD2A-C985F18EA783.jpeg881611D7-3CBE-410B-9A04-9066D0A5A50F.jpeg
Hello,I have exactly the same conclusion as you on the RLC-820A and RLC-822A models.I leave on 60 Hz and everything is correct.Other parameter change.From "Camera" -> "Display" -> "Advenced" -> "Backlight"I changed the "Backlight" parameter to "Dynamic Range" and 85.i have better night vision like this.Bye
Thank you for sharing the information, we will forward your feedback to our R&D team.
Thank you for the advice! I have finally managed to update the firmware, the app did not show any new versions so I had to manually upload the firmware. It seems like it really changed all the settings you mentioned, so it works now as it supposed
It sounds like the overexposed image issue might be due to a malfunctioning sensor or incorrect settings. Here are a few steps you can try:
If none of these solutions work, it might be a hardware issue. You could test the camera's sensor by running a white screen test or a full black screen test. This can help identify if the sensor is responsive to light changes correctly.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!