Just wanted to let people know that this works and works very well. So far I have 2 cameras hooked up to 1 panel. I bought a microusb splitter (from ebay) and 2 reolink solar panel extension cables. Splitter was $4 and Reolink cables were $8 each, $20 total cost. I used electrical tape on the connections to the splitter to keep water out. Hooked everything up and the cameras show they are hooked to a solar panel. The battery levels were around 70% each when I hooked everything up and after about a day or 2 everything was charged to 100% and they have been at 100% ever since. It seems I could hook up even more cameras and be ok. The solar panels arent expensive i just didnt want to have a bunch mounted to my house. I think reolink should make their own splitter with the proper waterproof fittings so more people could do this. If anyone has any questions let me know.
@bam_160793722953869 may you please provide a link or include picture of the two way splitter and the cables you purchase so that i order the correct items. I have the Argus 3 Ultra
@user_811136182907090_811136182907090 Note that Argus 3 Ultra have USB Type-c port while Argus 2 use the micro USB. So be careful. You can find usb type-c splitter at Amazon and the cable from Reolink. So from from Reolink Solar 6W you have the usb type-c connector.
