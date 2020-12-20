Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
New here. Just installed my Reolink NVR 5mp 8 channel camera system. With some channels empty, I eventually plan to fill them. Can other POE brand cameras work with this NVR? I need a few cameras with a wider angle lens, maybe even a 180° for fun. Any advice is appreciated.Thanks, James
It is not recommended to use a third-party camera on Reolink NVR since there may be compatibility problems, and it is difficult for us to troubleshoot on the third-party camera. We recommend you to use Reolink Cameras on Reolink NVR. After considering compatibility issues, if you still want to use 3rd party cameras with Reolink NVRs, you could choose cameras that support ONVIF and RTSP protocols.
@cynthia_124785627824270 ok but how to achieve this?i have the 16ch nvr reolink with last hardware and firmware but it can't dind how to add rtsp stream or url with camera admin's credentials. thanks
@aleleu62_232174521270407 : same problem, can't add rtsp or onvif camera, no input for credential... i think they have remove the possibility (with a WiFi camera)
Thanks for your prompt and informative reply. James
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!