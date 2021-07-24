Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
I have a RLN8-410 with a set of 8 PoE RLC-810a and RLC-820a cameras connected and im trying to view them using standard RTSP protocol.Ideal I would like to use tinyCam Monitor and VLC player to view them, However i cannot get them to workI was able to open the sub stream of the cameras with VLC, but never the mainThis works fine:rtsp://user@192.168.0.122:554/h264Preview_01_subThis ones does notrtsp://user@192.168.0.122:554/h264Preview_01_mainrtsp://user@192.168.0.122:554/h265Preview_01_mainAlso in tinyCam I didnt found any way to customize the URL so idk how to make it point to the substream instead.
@smoke_428036966641883 Try rtsp://user@192.168.0.122:554/h264Preview_02_subrtsp://user@192.168.0.122:554/h264Preview_03_subWorked for me on different app
Hi there, for the main steam, can you try this? rtsp://user@192.168.0.122:554/
That doesnt work, the IP address is of the NVR, so there has to be a way to specify which channel to view
Hi there, please submit a request here, https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/requests/new. Our technical staff will help you for further checks.
