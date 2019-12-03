Reolink updates
I have many Reolink cameras with solar panels, and they all have the same problem. The solar panel connector (micro USB format) does not have any resistance when plugged in. It is too loose. It just falls out. Over time, the resistance becomes less and less, and eventually it just falls out.Why did you do this? Why was this designed so poorly?I have to use rubber bands to keep it inside. Please advise for better solution.IMG_0491.jpgIMG_0492.jpg
Could you please kindly report the issue to the support team and they'll help you look into the issue? They'll provide you a final solution after the issue is confirmed. Thanks.
Same on our camera, what was solution?
