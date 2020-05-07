Reolink Updates
I recently purchased a ReoLink E1 Zoom 5K camera. The camera works nicely, like the regular E1 3K version, but I am disappointed that the 5MP version only does 5MP in 4:3 aspect ratio at 2560x1920! I was expecting 5MP in 16:9 - that would have been a much better option in my opinion. If I want 16:9 the best I can get is 3.6MP at 2560x1440.It would also be a good idea for ReoLink to make very clear what their MicroSD card requirements and limits are. I do like the 3x Zoom feature. This makes it possible to zoom into an area with better resolution. Like the E1, the PTZ feature is coarse and unrefined. You do not have fine control over this, so there is a lot of fiddling to get positioned the way you want. Maybe incremental controls for a single click to move it a small amount instead of holding the mouse button down for some indeterminate amount of time, to get indeterminate results. As mentioned in the Client forum, there are a LOT of things you could do to bring the Windows client into the 21st century.See comments at Reolink Client in the 21st Century
Hi Mark, much appreciate your feedback on the ratio aspect of 5MP camera and the micro SD card. They are collected into our suggestion box, thank you!
Thanks Cynthia, please also include the ReoLink Client suggestions.
